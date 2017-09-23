Boge’s new oil-lubricated screw compressors

Boge Compressors has developed a new range of oil-lubricated screw compressors in a performance class of up to 22 kW. The C 22-2 LFR compressor will be available with or without a receiver as well as with the option of an attached compressed air dryer.

Markus Henkel, Product-Market Manager at Boge explains that the performance segment from 2.2 kW to 22 kW accounts for approximately two-thirds of the market volume worldwide. The new C-2 series continues Boge’s development of the well-established C series, and incorporates features requested by their customers and distributors.

The C-2 series is suitable for receiver and floor assembly and will be available with an optional dryer, allowing easy setup of a complete compressed air station in the smallest of spaces. The control system can be mounted flexibly either at the top or on the front for floor or receiver installation, fulfilling ergonomic criteria.

In the frequency-controlled C-2 screw compressors, Boge has replaced the belt drive with a direct drive to improve system features and meet increasing efficiency standards. Additional energy savings is achieved with an optional frequency-controlled fan and IE4 motors, which also help reduce sound levels. A new component arrangement simplifies maintenance, allowing the machine to be serviced from one side. A variable cooling air outlet enables flexible connection to the exhaust air duct for use of discharged heat.

Boge has also created a new airend for the 7.5 kW to 11 kW performance range, which will satisfy the highest efficiency requirements by providing a very good free air delivery efficiency ratio. Future goals include improved performance, quiet running, and reduced power consumption. This airend, like many other C-2 models, should also be eligible for BAFA incentives.

Boge’s development will also focus on ease of maintenance, noise reduction and efficiency across the entire C series. The new C-2 series will be launched in the market in 2018.