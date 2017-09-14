BOC launches 8 new welding machines

BOC has launched eight new welding machines in the Australian market following a revamp of their product range.

Said to be the biggest welding product release of 2017 from the leading gases and engineering company, the eight new models offer the latest in welding technology to Australian fabricators and businesses.

Describing the new welding range as affordable and easy to use, Richard Fowles, Senior Product Manager of Welding Products at BOC said the machines combine advanced electronics and digital control to deliver improved safety and quality.

Stating that safety was a top priority for BOC and their customers, he explained that their welding machines now carry the Regulatory Compliance Mark (RCM) required by all welding manufacturers in Australia following new legislative changes in electrical safety.

According to Mr Fowles, BOC understands that every job from small fabrications to automated robotic applications demands machines that provide the right power capacity and processes to deliver a quality job. Many of the new models released by BOC will upgrade or replace products in the current range to deliver the best welding experience.

Portability and convenience

Of the eight new machines, four are lightweight and portable models offering excellent reliability and performance. The new BOC Smootharc MMA 131vrd and MMA 171vrd models are perfect for fabricators on the go, with new TIG capabilities and voltage reduction devices that reduce open circuit voltage to safer levels. The new BOC Smootharc Multi-Process 180 and BOC Smootharc MIG 181 models come with optional spool guns for added convenience.

Remote models with extra power

Two remote power workhorses, Smootharc Advance II MIG250R single-phase and Smootharc Advance II MIG400R three-phase offer MMA capability as well as internal toolboxes containing a Binzel MIG torch, regulator, wire feeder, inter-connecting cable, wire feed rollers, gas hose with quick release, electrode holder and work return lead.

Advanced German technology from EWM

As part of their exclusive distribution partnership with leading German welding brand EWM, BOC now offers two digital, high-end machines: the Tetrix 230 ACDC Comfort 2.0 TIG inverter (with MMA capabilities) and the multi-functional Phoenix 405 Progress Pulse (MIG/MAG with MMA, TIG and arc air gouging functionalities).

Technical Manager for Specialised Manufacturing at BOC Peter Kuebler says the introduction of EWM patented processes allows users to gain the best possible results from welding. The new EWM welding machines offer solutions for simple tasks right through to complex automated robotic applications.

The new welding models include BOC Smootharc MMA 131vrd; BOC Smootharc MMA 171vrd; BOC Smootharc Multi-process 180; BOC Smootharc MIG 181; Smootharc Advance II MIG250R; Smootharc Advance II MIG400R; Tetrix 230 ACDC vrd (EWM); and Phoenix 405 Progress Pulse (EWM).

BOC’s new welding range is now available in Australia. For more information, phone 131 262 or visit www.boc.com.au.