Vibration monitoring of gas turbines in high temp environments
Vibration monitoring of gas turbines in high temp environments

By Bestech Australia 19 September 2018
Supplier News
article image Endevco 6243M1 piezoelectric accelerometer
Bestech Australia introduces a new range of piezoelectric accelerometers from Endevco designed for vibration monitoring of gas turbines in extremely high temperature environments.

Ideal for use with aircraft and ground-based gas turbines, the new Endevco 6243M1/M2 piezoelectric accelerometers can withstand temperatures up to 760°C under intermittent operation and up to 650°C under continuous operation (intermittent operation is defined as continuous exposure of 5 minutes over a 60-minute period).

Being compact and lightweight in design, the new accelerometer is perfect for installation in restricted and difficult-to-access areas.

The two accelerometers, 6243M1 and 6243M2 differ in terms of the location of their sensitive axis with reference to the mounting screw; while the 6243M1 is parallel, the 6243M2 is perpendicular. The sensors are hermetically sealed and designed to prevent pyroelectric and thermal velocity spikes.

Endevco’s new piezoelectric accelerometers come with a standard 120-inch integral hardline cable, modifiable to customer-specified lengths, while keeping in mind that the connector can only withstand a maximum temperature of 482°C; it is, therefore, important to select the appropriate length to prolong the sensor’s lifetime.

Key features of the Endevco 6243M1/M2 piezoelectric accelerometers also include sensitivity 5.5pC/g; frequency response 50hZ to 3000hZ; mass 30grams, excluding cable; and 5% transverse sensitivity.

Bestech Australia distributes the full range of Endevco products in Australia and New Zealand. Please consult with in-house product specialists and experienced application engineers for assistance with any vibration measurement applications.

For more information, please visit the Bestech Australia website https://www.bestech.com.au/piezoelectric or call 03 9540 5100.

