Production monitoring with laser triangulation sensors

By Bestech Australia 19 November 2017
Bestech's thicknessSENSOR sensor system
Bestech Australia introduces a new sensor system that relies on two laser triangulation sensors to deliver accurate thickness measurements in various production monitoring tasks.

Bestech’s new thicknessSENSOR offers non-contact, accurate thickness measurement of plate and strip materials in a measurement range of 10-25mm. Comprising of two laser triangulation sensors mounted on a stable frame, the sensor system enables thickness detection of simple to complex geometry with the perfectly aligned sensors providing a wide-range measurement capability.

Offering an unmatched price/performance ratio, Bestech’s new thicknessSENSOR is also capable of dynamic measurement tasks with bandwidth up to 4kHz.

Key features of Bestech’s new thicknessSENSOR sensor system include intuitive web interface allowing users to load presets for easy measurement of repetitive tasks; extremely compact sensors easily integrated with existing computer interface with digital or analogue output to suit measurements in restricted spaces; measurement area up to 71mm x 400mm; laser spot diameter from 0.16 – 0.5 mm; and robust yet lightweight form weighing 3.3 – 4.5kg.

For more information, please visit the Bestech Australia website www.bestech.com.au or call 03 9540 5100.

Production Monitoring