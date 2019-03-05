optoNCDT 2300-Laser Triangulation Displacement Sensors

A new high-performance, compact laser triangulation sensor for displacement measurement is now available from Bestech Australia, the optoNCDT 2300.It is available with eight different models with measuring ranges from 2mm to 300mm, giving the user flexible choices to choose from their specific application.

The laser triangulation sensor measures the displacement of an object based on the change in the position of reflected light from an object, that is registered by the receiver. The optoNCDT 2300 offers the advanced real-time surface compensation feature with improved dynamic capability. With the maximum sampling rate of 49.14kHz, this enables a more precise real-time surface measurement.

The sensors arrangements are carried out by user-friendly web interface. The optoNCDT 2300 series can also be used for vibration monitoring or measurements on the challenging surfaces, such as on diffusive and specular surfaces. Other models such as 2300LL and 2300DR are specifically designed of measuring in shiny and metallic surfaces and reflective surfaces, respectively.

This sensor has also found value in a wide range of different applications such as in thickness measurement of steel, plasterboard and transparent materials, deflection measurement and R&D test and measurement activities.

The optoNCDT 2300 can also be easily configured using a user-friendly web interface. It also capable of providing data in both digital and analog output via C-Box. Its versatile connectivity makes it possible to be easily integrated in any industrial environment.

Bestech Australia

03 9540 5100

www.bestech.com.au