Optical micrometer with rotatable receiver for restricted spaces

The new optoCONTROL 2520-46(090) features a rotatable receiver that extends the measurement capability of Micro-Epsilon’s optical micrometer product range. With the receiver able to rotate by 90°, the micrometer is ideal for installations in limited and restricted spaces. The laser strength is classified as class 1M, which is safe for observation through the naked eye in all conditions except when it is passed through magnifying optics such as microscope and telescopes.

The optical ODC2520-46(090) micrometer is suitable for precision measurements of diameters, gaps and segments. The rotatable receiver combined with an integrated controller makes the new optical micrometer a powerful, compact sensor suitable for precise measurement in restricted spaces.

The micrometer can also be easily configured via a web interface. The laser can be easily switched off via the web interface with the measurement values maintained for a defined period of time.

Key features of the optoCONTROL 2520-46(090) optical micrometers also include distance-independent measurements; multi-results output; measurement of up to 8 segments; application of numerous averaging and filter types with measurement distances up to two metres; high measurement accuracy at a maximum measuring range of 46mm; flexibility to place the measurement object at any position within the light curtain; freely selectable distance between measurement object and receiver; and user-friendly web interface to perform set-up and configuration.

This powerful, next-generation optical micrometer is now available from Bestech Australia .