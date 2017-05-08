New ultra low power Wi-Fi accelerometer with data logger

Bestech Australia has introduced a new range of ultra low power wireless accelerometers featuring a built-in data logger for various monitoring and measurement applications. The new BeanDevice Wilow AX-3D is an ULP (Ultra-Low-Power) Wi-Fi accelerometer dedicated to wireless structural health monitoring, condition monitoring, dynamic measurement on rolling stock, and vibration analysis.

Most wireless sensors in the market are not built for use in harsh industrial environments. The BeanDevice Wilow AX-3D integrates an innovative antenna diversity design to boost radio link quality in environments subject to random and diverse disturbances. The antenna diversity feature improves the quality as well as reliability of a wireless link by 30 per cent.

Key features of BeanDevice Wilow AX-3D Wi-Fi accelerometers include an on-board shock sensor with SSD (Smart Shock Detection) technology allowing users to trigger both data acquisition and device wakeup on a shock threshold; smart energy management system (USB and Energy Harvesting) allowing the device to be powered from the internal Lithium-Polymer rechargeable battery, USB power bank or directly from a solar panel; and Store and Forward+ lossless data transmission mechanism enabling large-scale deployment of Wilo wireless sensors on industrial applications with critical data transmission requirements.

The BeanDevice Wilow AX-3D is built ready for IoT (Internet of Things) applications; the integrated MQTT (Message Queuing Telemetry Transport) data frame, a lightweight and open-source Internet of Things protocol, allows users to quickly set up an affordable and scalable IOT application.

Key features and benefits of BeanDevice Wilow AX-3D wireless accelerometers also include the capacity to store up to 5 million data logs; very low noise operation (45 µg/√Hz for the ±2g version); waterproof (IP67/Nema 6) and lightweight aluminium casing (65x59x35mm, 220g); ultra-low power mode (60 µA in sleep mode); and tiny Radome Omni antenna enabling a maximum wireless range of 200 metres.