New smart displacement sensor for demanding food and process environments

Bestech Australia has introduced a new triangulation displacement sensor recommended for use in demanding environments such as food and process manufacturing.

Featuring a measuring range of 10-500mm, the new optoNCDT 1420 smart displacement sensor can be easily installed in challenging areas since the entire electronics for signal processing is housed in the compact sensor body and requires no external controller.

Lightweight at just 60g, the displacement sensor is suitable for dynamic acceleration tasks on machine axes or robot arms. The high performance lens generates an extremely small light spot size, which enables reliable detection of even the very smallest of target objects.

Key features also include Auto Target Compensation (ATC) ensuring stable measurement results regardless of changing surface colours or brightness; extended web interface enabling simple sensor control with adjustable intuitive settings available for various measurement tasks; and quality slider allowing easy and quick adaptation to static and dynamic processes.

Specifications:

Measuring range 10 to 500mm; Linearity from 8µm; Reproducibility from 0.5µm; Measuring rate 4kHz; RS422 interface.