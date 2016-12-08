New oxygen permeability tester for film and package products

I would like to enquire about Bestech Australia

Bestech Australia introduces a new high performance oxygen permeability tester designed to measure the oxygen transmission rate of film and package products.

The new OX2/231 oxygen permeability tester helps determine the oxygen transmission rate of plastic films, composite films, sheeting, plastic bottles, plastic bags and other packages. The testing ensures the food product maintains a long shelf life.

Featuring two test modes for films and packages for accurate testing, the OX2/231 oxygen permeability testers can test three specimens simultaneously, and then export the test results for analysis. An easy-to-use menu interface with LCD display ensures convenient viewing and exporting of data.

The OX2/231 oxygen permeability testers from Bestech Australia are recommended for the following packages: films including plastic films and aluminium foils; sheeting including engineering plastics, rubber and building materials; package caps; plastic pipes; blister packs; wine bottles; and contact lenses.