New miniature load cells for limited spaces

By Bestech Australia 27 September 2017
article image Miniature load cells
Bestech Australia offers two new miniature load cells for precise tension and compression force measurements being carried out in limited spaces.

Model 8431 and 8432 load cells feature a special connection cable, convenient load application via threaded pins with external winding, and small dimensions, making them especially suitable for machine or tool manufacturing, handling gear, and laboratory applications.

The new precision load cells also incorporate features typically seen in larger load cells such as hermetically sealed construction, overload protection and boring for pressure compensation when applied under vacuum.

Key features of the new miniature load cells include small dimensions; accurate measurement of tension and compression forces; temperature compensation from -55°C up to 200°C; minimum lateral sensitivity due to supporting membranes; measurement accuracy from 0.2% F.S.; measurement ranges from 0 ... 2.5 N to 0 ... 100 kN; and overload protection for tension and compression directions.

