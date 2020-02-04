NEW HIGH-RESOLUTION BLUE LASER PROFILE SCANNER

The scanCONTROL laser profile scanners from Micro Epsilon are regarded as one of the highest performing laser profile scanners due to their superior accuracy and measuring rate. They are also compact and can be easily integrated in industrial environment and applications in area where space is limited.

Bestech Australia announces the release of the new high resolution scanCONTROL 30xx/BL laser scanner for dynamic measurement applications, which require a system with high resolution and accuracy. This new laser scanner is primarily used for process automation tasks, but can also be applied in production, process monitoring and quality control. The scanCONTROL 30xx/BL is also integrated with a High Dynamic Range (HDR) feature which offers additional exposure and control features for generating accurate measurements on challenging surfaces.

This new scanCONTROL scanner is available with a measuring range of 25 and 50mm along the laser line with a capability to measure up to 5.5 million points per second and generate up to 2048 measuring points per profile. This translates to extremely fine X-axis resolution of 12 µm which is ideal to measure in heterogenous surfaces. The sensor also offers a high measuring speed of 10kHz for dynamic and high-speed measurement applications.

The output values from the scanCONTROL 30xx/BL is available via the EtherNET or RS422 interface. As the scanCONTROL is designed for industrial measurement tasks, it is also available with the optional gateway to enable integration with other popular industrial communication interfaces such as ProfiNET, EtherCAT or Ethernet/IP industrial control systems.

The scanCONTROL 30xx/BL is also available with blue laser technology. The blue laser diode generates short-wavelength laser light which hardly penetrates the objects. This provides advantages in some measurement applications particularly when used in measuring organic materials or objects with shiny, reflective and highly-polished surfaces. Some examples include wood or semi-transparent objects such as adhesive beads or plastic objects. This laser scanner also sharply projects blue laser line on the surface which is reflected back onto the sensor elements. This configuration guarantees stable and precise measurement results.

