New blue laser sensors for displacement measurement of reflective surfaces

By Bestech Australia 31 May 2017
article image opto NCDT blue laser sensor
logo
The new opto NCDT 2300-2 DR blue laser sensors available from Bestech Australia are specially designed for displacement and distance measurements on directly reflecting surfaces.

Operating at high speeds on reflective surfaces, this compact sensor provides maximum precision in the nanometer range. The laser sensor is ideal for thickness measurements of flat glass, distance measurements on annealed glass and assembly monitoring of extremely small parts. It’s also suitable in process monitoring applications as the measuring rate can be set up to 49kHz.

While operating with the Advanced Real-Time-Surface-Compensation (A-RTSC), the sensor enables precise real-time surface compensation of different surface types. Data output is via Ethernet, RS422 or EtherCAT.

The sensor is placed parallel to the measurement object. The blue laser light is directly reflected onto the receiving optics by the measurement object. Unlike red laser light, the blue laser light does not penetrate the measurement object. A sharp point is projected onto the surface, which enables a stable signal on the receiver element, achieving nanometer resolution.

The extremely small laser spot size allows the sensor to detect very small objects.

