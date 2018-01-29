Measuring liquid paint colour in real time with precision

Bestech Australia has introduced a new colour measurement system for liquid paints, designed to deliver accurate results in real time.

The conventional method used by paint manufacturers for measuring the colour of liquid paint is lengthy and often difficult with no guarantee of accuracy. Typically, the paint is applied to the test area, and measured only after it has dried-off to achieve reliable measurement results. However, unsatisfactory results will require the manufacturer to remix and blend, with the whole production process taking a significantly longer waiting time.

Bestech’s solution combines the colorCONTROL ACS7000 high-speed inline photospectrometer and the optoNCDT 1420 laser triangulation sensor to enable real-time and high-precision colour measurement of liquid paint directly in the production process. The new colour measurement system eliminates the conventional error-prone process of waiting for the paint sample to dry, significantly reducing production times and increasing production efficiency.

Colour measurement technology is influenced by spectral distribution of the reflected light, which means that any change in the measuring distance – even by 0.05mm – will impact the measurement results. However, the distance accuracy with which paints can be filled into the sample container can be tolerated to ±2mm.

The optoNCDT 1420 laser triangulation sensor readjusts the distance of the colour sensor from the object to achieve high measurement accuracies, while the colorCONTROL ACS7000 utilises ACS circular sensors to eliminate error from the change in direction of sensor view.

The two compact sensors from MicroEpsilon enable Bestech to offer an integrated and space-saving solution for inline colour measurement.

The colorCONTROL ACS7000 inline photospectrometer has a measuring distance of 28 - 300mm; distance tolerance of <0.08ΔE/mm; and measurement speed of 25 – 2000Hz.

The optoNCDT 1420 laser triangulation sensor has a measuring range of 10 – 500mm; linearity of 8µm; and measuring rate of 4kHz.