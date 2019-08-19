Measure mobile gap with highest precision dual-channel handheld capacitive gauge

Bestech Australia announces the release of capaNCDT MD6-22 handheld capacitive gauge from Micro Epsilon. It is designed for measuring mobile gap and distances with high accuracy and versatility. This dual-channel handheld capacitive gauge featuring two connections for two sensors or one dual-channel sensor. Featuring up to 5 hours of battery life, the measurement system also incorporates intuitive touch operation that enables all the parameters to be set quickly. It also has a rear magnet that enables on-site mounting. The measured data are displayed and can also be stored in the SD card.

This capacitive handheld gauge is compatible with all Micro-Epsilon capacitive sensors. It is highly recommended to do a recalibration in the factory while replacing the sensors to maintain high accuracy and preciseness in measurements. Offering three different measurement modes, this sensor can be used to conduct one-sided and two-sided gap measurement as well as raw distance measurement using maximum of two displacement sensors. It also offers an automatic gap detection feature which adjust the sensors to align parallelly flat when incorporating double-sided gap measurements. The system itself identifies the correct gap and displays the results.

This advanced capacitive measurement system is ideal for measurement on all conductive objects. In industrial applications, the capaNCDT MD6-22 mobile gauge is ideal for mobile applications in service and maintenance tasks such as monitoring rotor gap in gas turbines as well as to measure air gap between the turbine blade and the housing.