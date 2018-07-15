Search
Home > Sensors > Electronic Sensors > Bestech Australia > Low-cost, robust displacement and positioning sensors

Low-cost, robust displacement and positioning sensors

by Bestech Australia
Visit Website
logo
03 9540 5100

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

Bestech Australia offers a wide range of low-cost displacement and positioning sensor for displacement measurement in harsh and dirty environment such as in manufacturing environment and mining industry. Selecting the suitable sensors highly depends on the applications.

Inductive LVDT/LVIT

LVDT/LVIT is a low-cost, wear-free displacement transducer with long service life. They have been successfully used in both single and high-volume OEM applications and offer high reliability, excellent signal quality and measurement stability in harsh conditions. Applications example:

  • Piston positioning in hydraulic cylinders
  • Measuring lifting height in platform
  • Gap measurement in rotary crushers
  • Axis calibration in robotic arms

Draw Wire

Displacement is measured using a highly flexible steel cable attached to the cable drum which provides a proportional output signal. These sensors are applications-friendly, easy to mount and can be customised for optimization in OEM applications. Some examples:

  • Fork-lift lifting height measurement
  • Measuring height of lifting platform in automobile production
  • Positioning of Aerial work platform (AWP)

Potentiometer

Potentiometers are low cost and always operate with a sliding contact system. They are used for direct measurement of mechanical displacements. The mechanical moving parts of the sensors should be set up to minimize movement intervention by external forces. Applications include:

  • Press-fit
  • Switch and button deflections
  • Measuring strokes on riveting machines
  • Hydraulic cylinders

Capacitive

Low-cost, contact capacitive sensors are available as elastometric strain gauge technology. The sensor has robust, flexible design and capable of tolerating off-axis measurement in all three dimensions. Applications example include:

  • Measuring movement of cranes
  • Gap and crack measurement in structural health monitoring
  • Automated error detection in stamping/ metal forming tools

 

Bestech Australia information and contact details

Related Bestech Australia News

Supplier news
Laser sensor with extended 2-750mm measurement range for industrial automation
15/07/18 - Bestech Australia introduces a new laser sensor from Micro Epsilon featuring an extended measurement range for determining distance and displacement.
Supplier news
New linear position sensors LRx-19 series, LRx-27 series
30/09/14 - Bestech Australia introduces the new LR series non-contact linear inductive sensors designed to fill the gap in the factory automation marketplace.
Supplier news
New port-mounted inductive position sensors developed as replacement for magnetostrictive cylinder position sensors
21/03/14 - Bestech introduces the MR-7 Series inductive linear position sensors designed for measuring the ram position of hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders.
Supplier news
Bestech Australia sponsors IEEE/ASME International Conference on Advanced Intelligent Mechatronics
26/06/13 - Bestech Australia is sponsoring the IEEE/ASME International Conference on Advanced Intelligent Mechatronics to be held in Wollongong in July.
Supplier news
Capacitive sensor from Bestech Australia ensures optimum images for surgical microscopes
20/06/13 - Bestech Australia presents a high-precision capacitive sensor ideal for stabilising the field of view of a surgical microscope.
View all Bestech Australia news

Contact Bestech Australia

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
Unit 14, 44 Garden Bvd
Dingley
VIC 3172
Tel: 03 9540 5100
Fax: 03 9551 5541

Contact Bestech Australia

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Capacitive Sensors | Potentiometer | Capacitive Sensor Technology | Draw wire Sensors | Inductive Sensors | Laser Sensors