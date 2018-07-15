Low-cost, robust displacement and positioning sensors

Bestech Australia offers a wide range of low-cost displacement and positioning sensor for displacement measurement in harsh and dirty environment such as in manufacturing environment and mining industry. Selecting the suitable sensors highly depends on the applications.

Inductive LVDT/LVIT

LVDT/LVIT is a low-cost, wear-free displacement transducer with long service life. They have been successfully used in both single and high-volume OEM applications and offer high reliability, excellent signal quality and measurement stability in harsh conditions. Applications example:

Piston positioning in hydraulic cylinders

Measuring lifting height in platform

Gap measurement in rotary crushers

Axis calibration in robotic arms

Draw Wire

Displacement is measured using a highly flexible steel cable attached to the cable drum which provides a proportional output signal. These sensors are applications-friendly, easy to mount and can be customised for optimization in OEM applications. Some examples:

Fork-lift lifting height measurement

Measuring height of lifting platform in automobile production

Positioning of Aerial work platform (AWP)

Potentiometer

Potentiometers are low cost and always operate with a sliding contact system. They are used for direct measurement of mechanical displacements. The mechanical moving parts of the sensors should be set up to minimize movement intervention by external forces. Applications include:

Press-fit

Switch and button deflections

Measuring strokes on riveting machines

Hydraulic cylinders

Capacitive

Low-cost, contact capacitive sensors are available as elastometric strain gauge technology. The sensor has robust, flexible design and capable of tolerating off-axis measurement in all three dimensions. Applications example include: