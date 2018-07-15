Laser sensor with extended 2-750mm measurement range for industrial automation

Bestech Australia introduces a new laser sensor from Micro Epsilon featuring an extended measurement range for determining distance and displacement.

The new optoNCDT 1750 laser sensor can measure distance and displacement up to 500mm and 750mm, bringing the total measurement range from 2mm to 750mm. Robust and powerful, the new sensors enable fast and high precision measurement in applications requiring large measuring ranges, especially in industrial and industrial automation environments.

The real-time surface compensation (RTSC) feature allows the sensor to adapt quickly to fast and changing surfaces, enabling accurate measurement; this can also be used to take measurements on various surfaces and objects, such as semi-transparent plastics and ceramics, PCB material, carbon and glass fibre reinforced plastics.

Since the measurement takes place independent of the material or colour, the laser sensor offers great flexibility for real-time quality inspection in almost any industry such as electronics production, automotive, packaging, machine building and automation technology.

A combination of unique performance and newly added features makes the optoNCDT 1750 a leading laser sensor in its class.

Key features of the optoNCDT 1750 laser triangulation sensors include very small spot size, enabling detection of extremely small objects; newly enhanced measurement algorithm and components integrated to provide high accuracy and bandwidth for dynamic applications; compact design enabling installation in confined and limited spaces; user-friendly web interface for operation and setup using pre-defined presets; up to eight user-specific sensor settings allowed to be stored; measurement output obtained via analogue or digital RS422 interface; two switching outputs and one input to control different functions; and ability to generate highly accurate results without complex optimisation.