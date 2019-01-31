IoT ready CNC industrial control machines

CNC-based machining tools has been widely adopted in the manufacturing business. Especially in the era of Industry 4.0, the new development of manufacturing technology should consider intelligent collaboration, process monitoring and management in real-time. As CNC operators require a set of skills and qualifications, educators and trainers are looking for engaging solutions to build these skills among their students for workforce ready.

Bestech Australia offers training solutions from MTAB which comprises combination of hardware, software, digital learning platform and development program that allow the teachers to deliver high quality education with scalability. The FLEX series machines (FLEXTURN and FLEXMILL) offer high quality learning with affordability and also easy-to-operate and compact. Due to these capabilities, they have been used for the purpose of teaching and training in Research and small-to-medium volume manufacturing business.

These machines also enable IoT integration to monitor, manage and visualize data using cloud-based platform. A wide range of sensors are mounted to the machine for data collection. The data are used to build applications and analyze performance and condition of the machine.

The MTAB FLEXMILL series is a compact industrial 3-axis vertical CNC machining center used for precision part machining and advance training for industrial CNC control. Built-in features such as industrial tool changer, coolant system, panel cooler and automated lubrication are included to closely simulate industrial applications. The FLEXTURN series is a slant-bed lathe version for machining of smaller precision parts. It also includes full industrial controllers and FMS automation accessories, converting it into fully automated machine. Both machines are offered with software and e-learning materials to further engage students and make the learning process more dynamics.

CNC programming is also introduced through CNCTrain software which can also be paired with learning curriculum from Fanuc and Siemens. Students are also able to experience working manually with control panel with manual data input hardware. In addition, they are also able to learn the fundamental principle of CNC operation through virtual machine simulator, CNC-MACHSIM. These comprehensive learning package will bring much benefits for teachers to develop work-force ready operators for Industry 4.0

