Intrinsically Safe OEM pressure transmitters for Zone 2 hazardous gases

Bestech Australia presents a range of Intrinsically Safe pressure transmitters designed for applications involving hazardous areas of the gas group II in industry.

The new piezo-resistive OEM transmitters Series D combine an extremely robust industrial pressure transducer and the popular I2C microcontroller interface. The intrinsically safe D-line OEM pressure transmitters have an unprecedented embedded digital signal processing (DSP) core for the compensation and normalisation of output values.



Key features of the Intrinsically Safe OEM pressure transmitters include pressure ranges of 1bar to 1000bar; high accuracy (0.15%FS), excellent long-term stability with no hysteresis; ultra low power consumption, optimised for battery powered applications; hermetically protected sensor electronics, extremely resistant to environmental influences; ultra-compact, robust housing made from stainless steel; and no external electronics for compensation or signal processing.

The pressure transmitters are easy to integrate into microcontroller based systems. The internal two-chip solution with pressure sensor and signal processing separation provides a high degree of flexibility.