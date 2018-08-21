High precision non-contact sensors for displacement, position and thickness measurement

Bestech Australia offers a wide range of non-contact displacement sensors with cutting-edge measurement technology. It has been widely used in the rail, R&D, construction, mining, defence, military and manufacturing industry. Selecting the suitable sensor technology highly depends on the required accuracy, resolution, measurement ranges and environmental conditions.

Laser sensor

Laser sensor offers an outstanding price-performance ratio for almost all displacement measurement applications in the industry, particularly any applications requiring on-line measurement in production line or process automation integration. It has a very compact design and integrated with the real-time-surface-compensation (RTSC) feature to offset the effect of reflection on measurement. Blue laser technology is also available for better measurement of red-hot glowing objects and organic materials.

Measurement Range: 2mm – 3km

Resolution: max. 30nm

Eddy current sensor

Inductive eddy-current sensor offers stability and robustness for measurement of metallic and ferromagnetic objects in harsh and dirty environment, capable of withstanding extreme temperatures and pressures up to 4000 bar.

Measurement Range: 0.5mm – 500mm

Resolution: max. 2nm

Confocal sensor

Using polychromatic white light as a light source, confocal sensor is capable of measuring multi-layer thickness with nanometre resolutions. It has a very small measuring spots and capable of measuring thickness of transparent materials.

Measurement Range: 2mm – 1000mm

Resolution: max. 10nm

Capacitive sensor

The capacitive sensor is the recommended choice for measurement of electrically conductive target and offer high precision measurement with sub-nanometer resolution. It fits the requirement for measurement in vacuum and clean-room applications, but not in a harsh and dirty environment.

Measurement Range: 0.04mm – 10mm

Resolution: max. 40pm

Magneto-inductive sensor

Integrating magnetically sensitive element to the eddy-current sensor, the MainSensor is capable of measuring through non-ferromagnetic materials dynamically. Measurement is not affected by the environmental condition and ranges can be easily adjusted by exchanging the magnet.