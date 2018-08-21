Search
Home > Sensors > Electronic Sensors > Bestech Australia > High precision non-contact sensors for displacement, position and thickness measurement

High precision non-contact sensors for displacement, position and thickness measurement

by Bestech Australia
Visit Website
logo
03 9540 5100

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

Bestech Australia offers a wide range of non-contact displacement sensors with cutting-edge measurement technology. It has been widely used in the rail, R&D, construction, mining, defence, military and manufacturing industry. Selecting the suitable sensor technology highly depends on the required accuracy, resolution, measurement ranges and environmental conditions.

Laser sensor

Laser sensor offers an outstanding price-performance ratio for almost all displacement measurement applications in the industry, particularly any applications requiring on-line measurement in production line or process automation integration. It has a very compact design and integrated with the real-time-surface-compensation (RTSC) feature to offset the effect of reflection on measurement. Blue laser technology is also available for better measurement of red-hot glowing objects and organic materials.

  • Measurement Range: 2mm – 3km
  • Resolution: max. 30nm

Eddy current sensor

Inductive eddy-current sensor offers stability and robustness for measurement of metallic and ferromagnetic objects in harsh and dirty environment, capable of withstanding extreme temperatures and pressures up to 4000 bar.

  • Measurement Range: 0.5mm – 500mm
  • Resolution: max. 2nm

Confocal sensor

Using polychromatic white light as a light source, confocal sensor is capable of measuring multi-layer thickness with nanometre resolutions. It has a very small measuring spots and capable of measuring thickness of transparent materials.

  • Measurement Range: 2mm – 1000mm
  • Resolution: max. 10nm

Capacitive sensor

The capacitive sensor is the recommended choice for measurement of electrically conductive target and offer high precision measurement with sub-nanometer resolution. It fits the requirement for measurement in vacuum and clean-room applications, but not in a harsh and dirty environment.

  • Measurement Range: 0.04mm – 10mm
  • Resolution: max. 40pm

Magneto-inductive sensor

Integrating magnetically sensitive element to the eddy-current sensor, the MainSensor is capable of measuring through non-ferromagnetic materials dynamically. Measurement is not affected by the environmental condition and ranges can be easily adjusted by exchanging the magnet.

  • Measurement Range: 14mm – 55mm
  • Resolution: max.19mm

 

Bestech Australia information and contact details

Related Bestech Australia News

Supplier news
ElastiSense EDS contact capacitive displacement sensors
21/08/18 - Bestech Australia announces the release of a new capacitive-based contact displacement sensor, EDS from ElastiSense.
Supplier news
Laser sensor with extended 2-750mm measurement range for industrial automation
15/07/18 - Bestech Australia introduces a new laser sensor from Micro Epsilon featuring an extended measurement range for determining distance and displacement.
Supplier news
New smart displacement sensor for demanding food and process environments
28/08/17 - Bestech Australia has introduced a new triangulation displacement sensor recommended for use in demanding environments.
Supplier news
New blue laser sensors for displacement measurement of reflective surfaces
31/05/17 - The new opto NCDT 2300-2 DR blue laser sensors are specially designed for displacement and distance measurements on directly reflecting surfaces.
Supplier news
Economic Quality Control - Force and Displacement Controller
03/08/16 -
View all Bestech Australia news

Contact Bestech Australia

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
Unit 14, 44 Garden Bvd
Dingley
VIC 3172
Tel: 03 9540 5100
Fax: 03 9551 5541

Contact Bestech Australia

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Displacement Sensors | Capacitive Sensors | Eddy Current Sensors | Laser Displacement Sensors | Laser Sensors