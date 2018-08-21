High precision non-contact sensors for displacement, position and thickness measurement
Bestech Australia offers a wide range of non-contact displacement sensors with cutting-edge measurement technology. It has been widely used in the rail, R&D, construction, mining, defence, military and manufacturing industry. Selecting the suitable sensor technology highly depends on the required accuracy, resolution, measurement ranges and environmental conditions.
Laser sensor offers an outstanding price-performance ratio for almost all displacement measurement applications in the industry, particularly any applications requiring on-line measurement in production line or process automation integration. It has a very compact design and integrated with the real-time-surface-compensation (RTSC) feature to offset the effect of reflection on measurement. Blue laser technology is also available for better measurement of red-hot glowing objects and organic materials.
- Measurement Range: 2mm – 3km
- Resolution: max. 30nm
Inductive eddy-current sensor offers stability and robustness for measurement of metallic and ferromagnetic objects in harsh and dirty environment, capable of withstanding extreme temperatures and pressures up to 4000 bar.
- Measurement Range: 0.5mm – 500mm
- Resolution: max. 2nm
Using polychromatic white light as a light source, confocal sensor is capable of measuring multi-layer thickness with nanometre resolutions. It has a very small measuring spots and capable of measuring thickness of transparent materials.
- Measurement Range: 2mm – 1000mm
- Resolution: max. 10nm
The capacitive sensor is the recommended choice for measurement of electrically conductive target and offer high precision measurement with sub-nanometer resolution. It fits the requirement for measurement in vacuum and clean-room applications, but not in a harsh and dirty environment.
- Measurement Range: 0.04mm – 10mm
- Resolution: max. 40pm
Integrating magnetically sensitive element to the eddy-current sensor, the MainSensor is capable of measuring through non-ferromagnetic materials dynamically. Measurement is not affected by the environmental condition and ranges can be easily adjusted by exchanging the magnet.
- Measurement Range: 14mm – 55mm
- Resolution: max.19mm
Bestech Australia information and contact details
Related Bestech Australia News
Contact Bestech Australia
Contact Bestech Australia