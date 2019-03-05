High Performance Eddy Current Sensors, EddyNCDT3060

Bestech Australia introduces the high-performance eddy current sensors from Micro-Epsilon, eddyNCDT 3060. With more than 400 compatible sensor models, ease of use and smart signal processing, the eddyNCDT 3060 defines a new performance class in inductive displacement measurement.

The eddyNCDT 3060 capable to measure displacement and position of both ferromagnetic and non-ferromagnetic materials with a high degree of accuracy, wide bandwidth and high temperature stability.

The system comprises a compact controller, a sensor and an integrated cable and is factory-calibrated for either ferromagnetic or non-ferromagnetic materials. As both sensor and controller are temperature-compensated, a high measurement accuracy can be achieved even in fluctuating temperatures. They are designed for ambient temperatures up to a maximum of +200°C and an ambient pressure up to 20 bar.

The eddy current sensors are primarily used for application in harsh and industrial environment due to their superior resistant to oil, dirt, pressure and heat. Their compact design as well as capability to be easily integrated with modern fieldbus connection, thanks to the industrial-grade M12 Ethernet interface, make the measuring system ideal for integration into industrial plant and machinery.

The sensors can also be easily connected to PC via the ethernet without complex installations. It offers modern, user-friendly web interface that enable users to configure software settings of both sensors and controllers.

Bestech Australia is the official distributor of Micro-Epsilon products in Australia and New Zealand. For more information, please visit our website or contact us. One of our applications engineers will get in touch to further discuss your applications.

Key Features:

Measuring range: 1-4mm

Resolution : max. 20nm

Bandwidth: selectable 20Hz/5kHz/20kHz

Analog and Ethernet output

Bestech Australia Pty Ltd

03 9540 5100

enquiry@bestech.com.au