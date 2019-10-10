FLEXIBLE, ROBUST DRAW WIRE SENSOR FOR OUTDOOR AND HIGH VOLUME OEM APPLICATIONS

Bestech Australia announces the release of a robust and durable draw-wire sensor WPS-K100 ideal for measurement in outdoor environment. This compact draw wire sensor exhibits a large measuring range and is designed for industrial applications to suit both indoor and outdoor applications. The modular design of this draw wire sensor offers flexibility for fast and cost-effective customisation. This makes the WPS-K100 draw wire sensor ideal for high volume or industrial OEM applications.

The design and construction of the unit includes a solid casing made of glass fiber reinforced plastic and separate drum as well as spring spaces for extra protection, while the draw-wire is made from polyamide-coated stainless steel. These sensors are ideal for performing simple measurement tasks for measuring large distances and displacement between 2300 mm to 5000 mm with 0.2% accuracy. Typical applications of the WPS-K100 in the industry include position measurement on mobile machines, cranes and lifting technology. As this sensor is protected to IP69K, this draw wire sensor is also suitable to be used in an environment that requires sanitization such as in food processing industry.

For more information, please visit Bestech Australia website at www.bestech.com.au or call (+61)3 9540 5100.”