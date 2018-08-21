ElastiSense EDS contact capacitive displacement sensors

Bestech Australia announces the release of a new capacitive-based contact displacement sensor, EDS from ElastiSense. These sensors are recommended for applications in harsh industrial environments.

A type of contact capacitive displacement sensor, the EDS sensor series features a sensing element made of a hyper-elastic elastomer stretchable strain gauge. It is comprised of dielectric sheet and deformable electrodes. During operation, the sensing element is stretched by a machine or a structure, which produces change in capacitance. The displacement value can be calculated based on this change.

Key features of the EDS contact displacement sensors include capabilities to take both linear and off-axis measurements, unlike other piston-based displacement sensors; robust design highly resistant to shock, vibration and installation misalignment; no sliding parts design further reducing installation and maintenance costs; ability to generate analogue output as current, 4-20mA or voltage, 0-10V upon request; capability to interface with RS485 network; and fast measurement rate of up to 10kSpS making it suitable for fast and dynamic measurement tasks.

The EDS contact capacitive displacement sensor can be used in standalone applications or as part of the system together with other daisy-chained sensors. It can also be easily integrated into a common industrial interface.

EDS sensors also feature 20-200mm measurement range; 0.1%FS accuracy; 10kHz sampling rate; analogue and digital RS485 output; and IP63 protection.

The ground-breaking technology of EDS sensors makes it highly suitable for metal forming applications. Additionally, the sensor is commonly used to detect faulty operations of stamping tools due to the presence of metal slugs as well as in process automation, structural condition monitoring, predictive maintenance and even R&D applications.

For more information, please visit www.bestech.com.au or call 03 9540 5100.