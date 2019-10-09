COMPACT SPOTFINDER PYROMETER FOR MACHINE BUILDING AND AUTOMATION

Bestech Australia announces the release of the intelligent spotfinder pyrometer from Micro Epsilon, thermoMETER TIM8. The new TIM8 spotfinder pyrometer is an infrared temperature sensor that combines the unique features of a pyrometer and a thermal imaging camera. It is integrated with spotfinder function that offers automated sensor adjustment to obtain precise and accurate temperature measurement of an object.

The newly released pyrometer offers a measurement range from -20C to 900C. This range is suitable for general test and measurement applications in the industry. It also features a robust housing with IP67 protection for applications in industrial environment.

The TIM8 pyrometer is equipped with an intelligent automation feature, “motorized focus”. This new addition provides users with capability to control the camera focus remotely. This feature also allows measurement in an area where space is restricted or limited such as in machine building application. The TIM8 pyrometer can be configured with variety of lens from the standard 30x30px lens to the super wide angle 80x80px lens. The sensors offers an excellent optical resolution with distance-to-spot-size ratio of 190:1. This is suited for temperature measurement of very small and miniature objects.

The thermoMETER TIM8 offers a fast frame rate of 50 frames per seconds. As it is designed for automation applications in the industry, the TIM8 can be easily integrated with control systems via USB2.0, Ethernet or RS485. It also offers optional industrial process interface expansions of up to 9 analogs and alarm outputs.

The captured images are visualized in the license-free TIMConnect monitoring software. Users can freely configure camera settings and set an alarm threshold via the software.

