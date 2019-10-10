COMPACT PLUG AND PLAY LASER TRIANGULATION SENSOR WITH INTEGRATED CONTROLLER

Bestech Australia announces the release of a new entry level laser triangulation sensor from Micro Epsilon, optoNCDT 1220. This low-cost laser triangulation sensor is suitable for measurement of displacement, distance and position in high-volume application. The compact, lightweight sensor comes with an integrated controller that makes it ideal for applications where high accelerations occur. It also offers a measuring rate of up to 1kHz (adjustable) as well as measurement with high accuracy and precision. The unit provides analog output.

The optoNCDT 1220 features an Auto Target Compensation (ATC) that allows for a stable distance signal control irrespective of the color or brightness of the target. The compact sensor can be easily integrated in industrial plant, equipment and machinery, where restricted space is common, without the need for complex adjustment. It also features the function keys and the intuitive web interface for easy and fast commissioning.

This entry level laser triangulation sensor also exhibits an excellent price/performance ratio which makes it ideal for high volume applications such as OEM projects and serial applications. Example applications of the ILD1220 include but not limited to robot gripper and in automation technology involving machine building, electronics and 3D printing.

For more information, please visit Bestech Australia website at www.bestech.com.au or call (+61)3 9540 5100.”