Bestech’s Strain Gauge Training Workshop in Sydney on 17 September

Bestech Australia is organising a full-day strain gauging workshop in Sydney on 17th September 2019.

To be held at the University of Western Sydney, the Strain Gauge Training Workshop combines both fundamentals and practical demonstration and is designed for strain gauge practitioners to learn the correct installation techniques as well as understand the correct method of reading measurement results from the instrumentation.

This training course is delivered by certified and highly experienced strain gauge practitioners. Attendees will have the opportunity to do practical demonstration on their preferred sample.

Please visit the Bestech Australia website for more details.