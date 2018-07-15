Search
Home > Industrial Computers and Software > Barcodes and Data Capture > Bestech Australia > 2D/3D Laser Scanner for profile and contour measurement

2D/3D Laser Scanner for profile and contour measurement

by Bestech Australia
Visit Website
logo
03 9540 5100

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

Bestech Australia offers laser profile scanner for high precision 2D/3D profile measurement solutions. The sensors provide wear-free, reliable and accurate measurement with long service life. They are ideal for wide range of industrial applications such as in the manufacturing, mining, rail industry and also R&D.

ScanControl uses the laser triangulation principle for 2D profiling of target objects. A 3D profile of an object can be obtained for a moving object or by traversing the sensors along the object measurement line. The design of scanControl is compact and light-weighted and therefore, suitable for measurement in a restricted and difficult-to-access area such as in robotic applications. It can measure displacement up to 100mm (in x- and z-axis) with maximum measuring rate of 4kHz.

Similar with other laser sensor series, the scanContro is also available with blue laser technology to compensate for what red laser could not achieve, such as accurate measurement of (semi-)transparent, red-hot glowing or organic materials. The scanControl can also be operated synchronously with several ScanControl sensors, for example, when measuring large components or contour profiling. Up to 8 laser scanners can be controlled with ScanControl Smart PLC unit.

Typical applications:

  • Profile measurement of welding seam and brake disks
  • Measuring completeness of laser welding seams
  • Gap and flushness measurement of automotive body
  • Positioning of miniaturized electronic components
  • Defect recognitions
  • Tyre inspections
  • V-gap measurements on pipes
  • Profile evaluation and contour measurement of railway tracks
Bestech Australia information and contact details

Related Bestech Australia News

Supplier news
Laser sensor with extended 2-750mm measurement range for industrial automation
15/07/18 - Bestech Australia introduces a new laser sensor from Micro Epsilon featuring an extended measurement range for determining distance and displacement.
Supplier news
2D and 3D laser profile scanners by Bestech with short wavelength
02/06/14 - Bestech Australia introduces a new range of laser profile scanners featuring a short wavelength of 405 nm.
Supplier news
2D/3D laser scanner for automation 2600/2900
09/12/13 - Bestech Australia introduces a new range of 2D/3D laser line scanners featuring a compact and lightweight design.
Supplier news
Bestech Australia sponsors IEEE/ASME International Conference on Advanced Intelligent Mechatronics
26/06/13 - Bestech Australia is sponsoring the IEEE/ASME International Conference on Advanced Intelligent Mechatronics to be held in Wollongong in July.
Supplier news
thicknessCONTROL MTS 8201.LLT O-frame measurement system from Bestech Australia
24/06/13 - Bestech Australia presents the thicknessCONTROL MTS 8201.LLT O-frame measurement system from Micro Epsilon.
View all Bestech Australia news

Contact Bestech Australia

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
Unit 14, 44 Garden Bvd
Dingley
VIC 3172
Tel: 03 9540 5100
Fax: 03 9551 5541

Contact Bestech Australia

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Contour Measurement | Laser Scanners | Profile Measurement | Laser Profile Scanners | Laser Sensors | Profile Scanners