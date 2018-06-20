New ultra-compact industrial PC for edge computing in process industry

Measuring just 82 x 82 x 40 mm, the C6015 IPC with Intel Atom processor represents the ideal combination of compact design and high performance for use as an IoT edge device.

Modern system concepts tailored to Industrie 4.0 or the Internet of Things (IoT) offer numerous advantages in terms of process efficiency, costs and quality. BECKHOFF Automation introduces the ultra-compact C6015 Industrial PC (IPC) as the ideal space-saving, high-performance IoT edge device designed to fully utilise these advantages for new and legacy systems in process industries.

The PC-based control technology integrates comprehensive IoT and analytics functionality to optimise production. System consistency in the control platform ensures simple implementation and high transparency.

For instance, a universal portfolio of components for explosion protection, including the ELX series EtherCAT terminals, enables end-to-end automation of even large and complex processing plants.

The TwinCAT software platform offers specific interfaces and libraries for process technology, and enables convenient cloud integration via TwinCAT IoT; and data analysis via TwinCAT Analytics in perfect synchronisation with control cycles.

A high-performance IoT edge device is available in the form of the C6015 ultra-compact IPC, a universally suitable machine control platform.

C6015 as an exceptionally compact IoT edge device

Measuring just 82 x 82 x 40 mm, the exceptionally compact C6015 IPC with multi-core technology can be flexibly installed even in highly confined spaces.

Key features include an Intel Atom processor offering up to four CPU cores to provide sufficient processing power for simple collection, processing and provision of process data and for more complex tasks required of a modern IoT gateway; and Microsoft Azure certification confirming the suitability of the device for state-of-the-art Industrie 4.0 applications.

The C6015 is suitable for such communication tasks especially when retrofitting and connecting legacy systems. Existing process technology systems can be easily equipped with additional IoT capabilities using this IoT edge device or they can be readied to meet future communication requirements. This allows operators of process technology systems to gain access to the full wealth of IoT and analytics solutions supported by Beckhoff technology, regardless of the automation technology used – be it PC-based control or third-party control platforms.

Users are able to reduce production costs, optimise product quality and improve the overview and transparency of all process workflows. Additionally, system availability and productivity can be increased and cloud-based services used, for example, to implement predictive maintenance.