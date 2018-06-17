New ELX series EtherCAT terminals featuring TwinSAFE SC technology

BECKHOFF Automation announces the addition of analogue input terminals with TwinSAFE SC (Single Channel) technology to their EtherCAT terminals in the ELX series. These I/O terminals combine intrinsically safe signal transmission and functional safety in one highly compact package to support applications in hazardous areas.

The highly compact ELX series terminals, which are certified in compliance with the specifications of the ATEX and IECEx standards, enable direct connection of intrinsically safe field devices through to Zone 0/20 based on an integrated safety barrier. The new terminal designs featuring TwinSAFE SC technology allow users to achieve a safety level equivalent to PL d/Cat. 3 according to EN ISO 13849-1 or SIL 2 according to EN 62061.

This allows the use of all process data existing in a system for safety technology; for instance, to monitor the speed of fans in areas sensitive to explosion hazards.

The new I/Os are available as 12mm wide terminals with two or four analogue input channels for 0/4…20 mA, and for RTD resistance sensors, thermocouples/mV and strain gauges. Additionally, a single-channel terminal is available for the direct connection of intrinsically safe incremental encoders to evaluate a diagnostic-enabled NAMUR signal in accordance with IEC 60947-5-6.

TwinSAFE SC technology

TwinSAFE SC technology allows the use of standard signals for safety-related tasks in any network or fieldbus system. The data from a TwinSAFE SC terminal is fed to the TwinSAFE Logic, where it undergoes safety-related multi-channel processing; data originating from different sources is analysed, checked for plausibility and submitted to a ‘voting’ process using certified function blocks such as Scale, Compare/Voting (1oo2, 2oo3, 3oo5), Limit, etc. For safety reasons, however, at least one of the data sources must be a TwinSAFE SC component.