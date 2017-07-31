Search
World’s first industrial-grade GPU computer supporting high-end graphics cards

By Backplane Systems Technology 31 July 2017
Supplier News
article image Nuvo-6108GC industrial-grade GPU computer
Backplane Systems Technology announces the release of the Nuvo-6108GC, the world's first industrial-grade GPU computer supporting high-end graphics cards.

Neousys Technology’s Nuvo-6108GC supports an industrial-grade GPU computing platform with 250W NVIDIA GPU and Intel Xeon E3 v5 and 6th-Gen Core processors. The industrial computer is designed to drive emerging GPU-accelerated applications, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, autonomous driving and CUDA computing, by accommodating NVIDIA GTX 1080 or TITAN X GPU.

Leveraging from the Intel C236 chipset, the Nuvo-6018GC supports Xeon E3 v5 and 6th-Gen Core i7/i5 CPU with up to 32 GB ECC/ non-ECC DDR4 memory. In addition to standard computer I/Os such as Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0 and serial ports as well as the x16 PCIe port for GPU installation, the Nuvo-6108GC provides two x8 Gen3 PCIe slots allowing for additional devices for information collection and communication; and dual GbE ports, four USB 3.0 ports, dual DVI display outputs, and four 2.5" SATA drives with RAID 0/1/5/10 support.

Key features of the Nuvo-6108GC include sophisticated power design to handle heavy power consumption and power transients of a 250W GPU; Neousys' patented design providing a tuned cold air intake to effectively dissipate the heat generated by the GPU, ensuring reliable GPU performance for industrial environments; guaranteed operation at 60°C with 100% GPU loading, increasing reliability in demanding field applications; temperature sensing and automatic fan control; and patented thermal ventilation design for graphics cards allowing -25°C to +60°C wide temperature system operation .

For further information, please visit the Backplane Systems Technology website www.backplane.com.au or call (02) 9457 6400.

