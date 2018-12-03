Winmate's new EAC Mini Series IoT gateway for smart applications

I would like to enquire about Backplane Systems Technology

Backplane Systems Technology introduces Winmate's new EAC Mini Series EACFA20 IoT gateway for machine automation and smart factory applications.

The EAC Mini EACFA20 is an Android-based industrial IoT gateway with low power consuming Freescale Cortex A9 i.MX6 processing and excellent expansion possibilities. The expansion modules offer rich options for additional serial interfaces such as CAN Bus, DIDO, Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE wireless connectivity, with 30+ possible combinations. All necessary connectors allow the EAC Mini EACFA20 to send data from manufacturing facilities directly to cloud servers, for extra reassurance on the recoverability of your business' data.

Feature highlights of the EAC Mini EACFA20 IoT gateway include fanless cooling system, metal housing, various mounting options including desk, wall, VESA, DIN-rail and pole, and support for Android 6.0 operating system.

The compact size (100 x 70 x 31mm) and rich expansion options make the EAC Mini Freescale suitable for a range of IoT, smart factory, and machine automation applications.

For further information, please visit the Backplane Systems Technology website www.backplane.com.au or call (02) 9457 6400.