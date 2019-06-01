Winmate's new 23.8” IP69K flat stainless P-Cap panel PCs

I would like to enquire about Backplane Systems Technology

Backplane Systems Technology introduces W24IB3S-SPA269, the latest IP69K flat stainless steel P-Cap panel PC from Winmate suitable for the food and chemical industries.

Part of Winmate’s extended range of panel computers, the new W24IB3S-SPA269 is a 23.8-inch model featuring a rugged design and stainless steel construction, fully sealed to meet IP69K standards of protection against intrusion from dust and water.

Key features of Winmate’s new panel PCs include projected-capacitive touch screens supporting rain/glove modes for use in harsh, wet or dusty conditions; screens resistant to scratches thanks to glass cover lens; 4-point multi-touch easily controlled by fingertips to make every command simple and convenient; corrosion-resistant stainless steel construction featuring an edge-to-edge flat screen design; and resistance to chemicals and reagents allowing cleaning with water temperature up to 80°C and pressure up to 30 bar.

With the new 23.8”, 1920 x 1080 design of the latest panel PCs, users can clearly see every aspect of their work on the screen. Winmate also offers other sizes in the range including 10.4", 15", 19", and 21.5" screens.

The new W24IB3S-SPA269 panel PCs also feature Intel Celeron Bay Trail-M N2930, 1.83 GHz; USB 2.0, RS232, and RJ45-10/100/1000 LAN; waterproof ports with adapter cables for external connectivity; and VESA mount.