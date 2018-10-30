Winmate's modular M-Series HMI with Intel Kaby Lake processor

Backplane Systems Technology introduces Winmate's new modularised design M-Series HMI featuring Intel Kaby Lake processor.

Production line controllers often require high performance human machine interfaces to control the production process. In the role of the central controller for a whole production line, the HMI should be able to integrate data from various sensors and different parts of the production facility while also offering ease of use. Being integral to the assembly line, the HMI cannot afford to have any downtime.

Designed to provide a versatile and cost-effective solution for diverse industrial requirements, Winmate’s multi-touch M-Series HMI features a powerful Intel Core i5 Kaby Lake processor and a modular design that allows for easy maintenance, serviceability, and part replaceability.

Key features of the new Winmate multi-touch M-Series HMI include simple board-to-board docking connector connecting the Box PC and Display modules, and allowing users to easily change display size or box PC depending on their needs; projected capacity multi-touch screen equipped with an industrial motherboard and offering various input/output connectors; Intel Core i5 Kaby Lake CPU; and Intel Atom or Intel Core i5 processors onboard with fanless cooling system assuring steady performance and silent functioning.

The M-Series HMI perfectly fits in applications where total cost of ownership (TCO) and quick recovery of failure are important. The flexible system design provides easy access to components and can be serviced by local maintenance teams.

