Winmate's M133 13.3 inch ultra rugged Windows tablet

I would like to enquire about Backplane Systems Technology

The new Winmate M133 13.3-inch ultra rugged tablet released recently by Backplane Systems Technology is designed for computing in demanding environments such as automotive manufacturing and vehicle diagnostics.

Featuring the larger screen size of a laptop in a tablet form factor for increased visibility, the M133W is an elegant, yet fully rugged device equipped with an Intel core i5-5200 2.2GHz processor and running a variety of Microsoft Windows operating systems including Windows 10 and 7. At 2.4kg, the M133W weighs less than a laptop, delivering lightweight mobility.

Key features of Winmate's M133 ultra rugged Windows tablets include hot-swappable battery for uninterrupted operation; robust data capture with a 1D/2D barcode scanner or smart card reader; provision for additional HF RFID reader on the front of the tablet; and high durability with full protection against water, extreme temperatures, shock and dust.

Winmate's M133 ultra rugged Windows tablet also features a 13.3-inch screen with 1920 x 1080 wide viewing-angle display; magnesium alloy housing with all-around elastomeric rubber; fanless thermal design; MIL-STD-810G certified; IP65 waterproof and dustproof; anti-shock, vibration, and transit drop; optical bonding for sunlight readability; and SOTI Mobi Control compatibility.

For further information, please contact Backplane Systems Technology on (02) 9457 6400 or www.backplane.com.au.