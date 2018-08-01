Search
Winmate's M101S 10.1" high performance rugged tablet PC
Winmate's M101S 10.1” high performance rugged tablet PC

By Backplane Systems Technology 01 August 2018
article image Winmate’s M101S tablet PC
02 94576400

Backplane Systems Technology has released a new range of high performance rugged tablet PCs from Winmate, powered by Intel's 7th Generation Core i5 Kaby Lake processor.

The new M101S tablet PC features an increased brightness of 800 nits as well as improved wireless functionality with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WLAN and Bluetooth 4.2. The dual camera tablet PC includes a USB 3.0 Type-C connector, which can function as a LAN or RS232 port, and also output VGA with an adapter, allowing versatile connectivity in a streamlined port.

Key features also include an 8MP rear camera, 2MP front camera and dual microphones with noise cancellation; IP65 certified water- and dust-proof design; military standard MIL-STD-810G compliance for shock, vibration and drops from 4 feet to ensure reliability on the job and in the field; 10.1” 1920 x 1200 IPS LED panel with P-Cap Touch; optional barcode reader and HF RFID reader; hot-swappable battery design with optional high capacity battery pack; 2 programmable function keys; and optical bonding for sunlight readability.

For further information, please visit the Backplane Systems Technology website www.backplane.com.au or call (02) 9457 6400.

