Winmate's 20.1" fanless heavy duty military-grade panel PCs

Backplane Systems Technology introduces a new range of rack mount panel PCs from Winmate, designed specifically to deliver speed and reliability in ultra harsh environments.

The new R20IB3S-RKA2ML 20.1" LCD fanless heavy-duty rack mount panel PC is part of Winmate's military-grade products designed for durability. Featuring an anti-corrosion housing, standard operating temperature range of 0°C ~ 60°C and optional wide range of -10°C ~ 70°C, as well as meeting MIL-STD-810F/G vibration, humidity and transit drop standards, this panel PC is built to endure.

At the heart of the fanless PC sits a low-power, high-performance Intel Celeron N2930 2.16GHz processor for consistent operation. Key features also include convenient on-screen display controls; built-in light sensor for automatic brightness control; military-grade power connector (MIL-DTL-38999/1); and a rack mount mechanical design for easy installation and use in demanding environments. The user can optionally upgrade to an EMI mesh resistive touch screen if electromagnetic interference is a concern.

In terms of I/O, the R20IB3S-RKA2ML features a standard 1x USB 2.0, 1x USB 3.0, 2x RJ-45, 1x VGA, and optional 1x RS232 to facilitate connectivity. It also supports up to 256GB of storage (mSATA SSD, default 64GB) and 8GB of RAM (SO-DIMM DDR3 1666, default 4GB).