Search
Home > Winmate's 20.1" fanless heavy duty military-grade panel PCs
Related Supplier News
Aplex ViPAC Series 15-21.5" panel PCs for automation tasks
Aplex ViPAC Series 15-21.5" panel ...
Backplane Systems Technology announces the release of a new range of panel PCs from Aplex Technologies designed to support all PC-based automation tasks.
Backplane Systems Technology releases new modular panel PCs from iBASE
Backplane Systems Technology releases ...
Backplane Systems Technology introduces a new range of modular panel PCs from iBASE Technology, powered by 3rd Generation Intel Core processors based on the 22nm manufacturing process, also known as Ivy Bridge.
Backplane Systems Technology introduces BST-1850 multi-touch bedside terminals from iBASE
Backplane Systems Technology introduces ...
Backplane Systems Technology announces the award-winning BST-1850, a new range of multi-touch bedside terminals from iBASE designed for medical and nursing care requirements.

Winmate's 20.1" fanless heavy duty military-grade panel PCs

By Backplane Systems Technology 23 April 2019
Supplier News
article image Winmate’s R20IB3S-RKA2ML 20.1" LCD fanless heavy-duty rack mount panel PC
logo
02 94576400

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Backplane Systems Technology introduces a new range of rack mount panel PCs from Winmate, designed specifically to deliver speed and reliability in ultra harsh environments.

The new R20IB3S-RKA2ML 20.1" LCD fanless heavy-duty rack mount panel PC is part of Winmate's military-grade products designed for durability. Featuring an anti-corrosion housing, standard operating temperature range of 0°C ~ 60°C and optional wide range of -10°C ~ 70°C, as well as meeting MIL-STD-810F/G vibration, humidity and transit drop standards, this panel PC is built to endure.

At the heart of the fanless PC sits a low-power, high-performance Intel Celeron N2930 2.16GHz processor for consistent operation. Key features also include convenient on-screen display controls; built-in light sensor for automatic brightness control; military-grade power connector (MIL-DTL-38999/1); and a rack mount mechanical design for easy installation and use in demanding environments. The user can optionally upgrade to an EMI mesh resistive touch screen if electromagnetic interference is a concern.

In terms of I/O, the R20IB3S-RKA2ML features a standard 1x USB 2.0, 1x USB 3.0, 2x RJ-45, 1x VGA, and optional 1x RS232 to facilitate connectivity. It also supports up to 256GB of storage (mSATA SSD, default 64GB) and 8GB of RAM (SO-DIMM DDR3 1666, default 4GB).

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Panel PCs Rack Mount PCs Rack Mounted Computers