Backplane Systems Technology introduces Winmate’s W32IK3S-PTA3 PT Series custom HMI panel PCs featuring a user-friendly multi-touch experience.

The W32IK3S-PTA3 is a multi-touch custom panel PC powered by a high performing 7th Generation Intel Core i5-7200U 2.5 GHz processor, simplifying the handling of interactive multimedia content.

Key features of Winmate’s W32IK3S-PTA3 multi-touch custom HMI panel PCs include 1920 x 1080 high resolution for incredibly detailed images; front IP65 rated water and dustproof design ensuring durability; true-flat front surface for easy cleaning and preventing dust and water clogging along the edges; and I/O interfaces (2 x LAN, 1 x COM, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI) providing excellent system expandability to add multiple external devices such as a card reader, camera, printer, and more.

The HMI panel PC also features a 32” PCAP touchscreen; up to 16 GB DDR4-2133 SO-DIMM; up to 512 GB M.2 B Key SATA III; and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise.

The W32IK3S-PTA3 is suitable for industrial and commercial applications.