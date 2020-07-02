Backplane Systems Technology presents Winmate’s W15L100-PTA3-ME 15.6-inch medically certified displays designed for healthcare environments. The W15L100-PTA3-ME is a high quality display solution for the viewing of healthcare data and imaging.

Winmate’s new 15.6-inch medically certified display features a stylish and elegant design with a true flat surface that is designed to avoid clogged dust and water on the edges, enabling easy cleaning. The brilliant full HD display allows for reliable and accurate image reproduction.

The multi-touch chassis display is designed to provide high quality image reproduction and intuitive touch experience while following the standards and safety requirements of a sterile healthcare environment.

Key features of the W15L100-PTA3-ME medically certified displays include a 15.6" panel with projected-capacitive multi-touch in a 1920 x1080 resolution; IEC 60601 certified for use in healthcare environments; white plastic housing; and VGA and HDMI inputs.