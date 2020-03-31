Backplane Systems Technology presents Winmate’s stainless B Series panel PCs with push buttons.

Available in sizes ranging from 10.1” to 21.5”, these panel PCs are designed to be factory automation control terminals that improve production efficiency in applications demanding high sanitary standards, especially in food, beverage, and chemical industries.

The Windows-based HMI supports the latest Windows operating system, and ships with Intel Celeron Bay Trail-M N2930 processor to deliver high computing performance while ensuring low power consumption.

Winmate’s stainless B Series panel PCs feature SUS316 stainless steel housing to withstand harsh chemicals without corroding over time. With full IP65 water and dust proof compliance, the B Series survives overall splashing conditions.

The push buttons bring control and indication directly to the work area, eliminating wasted movement and increasing productivity. In addition, the physical buttons provide an intuitive and quick way when it comes to critical tasks such as emergency shutdowns.

In terms of machine integration, push button devices are easy to install and wire, and also simple to understand the function and use. On an average, the wiring time is reduced by over 60%, and the installation cost by more than 30%.