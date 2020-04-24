Backplane Systems Technology has released Winmate’s stainless B Series displays with push buttons.

Winmate’s B Series stainless displays are available in sizes ranging from 10.1” to 21.5”. These displays serve well as factory automation control terminals that improve production efficiency in applications calling for high sanitary standards, especially in the food, beverage, and chemical industries.

Key features of the B Series displays include SUS316 stainless steel housing designed to withstand harsh chemicals without corroding over time; full IP65 water- and dust-proof compliance to help survive splashing conditions; and push buttons bringing control and indication directly to the work area, eliminating wasted movement and increasing productivity. The push buttons also provide an intuitive and quicker way to carry out critical tasks such as emergency shutdowns.

In terms of machine integration, push button devices are easy to install and wire, and straightforward to understand the functions. These displays save over 60% wiring time and reduce installation cost by more than 30%.

Winmate’s B Series stainless displays also feature projected capacitive multi-touch screen; true flat, easy-to-clean front surface; full IP65 waterproof enclosure with good corrosion resistance; stainless steel construction for food and chemical industries; VESA mount; rotary switch to adjust different touch modes for hand/ rain/ glove applications; and emergency and flat buttons for automation device control.