Winmate’s S-Series HMI panel PCs with enhanced user experience

Backplane Systems Technology presents Winmate’s S-Series HMI panel PCs designed for enhanced user experience with a PCAP touchscreen and all-round LED status light bar.

The S-Series HMI panel PC W10IB3S-PCH2LB is powered by Intel Celeron N2930 processor to meet the low power consumption demand. The W10FA3S-PCH2LB ships with dual core Freescale ARM Cortex-A9 i.MX6, while the W10RK3S-PCH2LB contains dual core ARM Cortex-A72 + quad core Cortex-A53 processor to deliver premium computing capabilities.

All the screens feature PCAP technology to ensure a more intuitive user experience. The HMI panel PCs are built with a slender and sleek housing with flexible mounting options such as VESA mount, panel mount and wall mount to suit versatile installation needs. The stylish design is ideal for room booking, access control and room information applications.

The S-Series HMI offers IP65 front panel protection to provide industrial-grade reliability. The support for PoE power input meets the need of enterprises looking to increase their operational efficiencies by reducing cabling costs and power consumption.

The three models are constructed with multiple I/O interfaces including USB 3.0, USB 2.0, RS-232 COM port, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports and more. In addition, the W10FA3S-PCH2LB even includes a CAN bus interface for in-vehicle system management. Apart from the all-round LED light bar, the line-up is configurable with RFID reader as the smart card access controller, making the S-Series HMI a complete security terminal for commercial, residential, industrial, and government institutions.