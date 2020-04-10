Backplane Systems Technology presents Winmate’s S-Series HMI displays with enhanced user experience featuring PCAP touch, all-around LED status light bar, and VGA and HDMI input.

The S-Series HMI display (W10L100-PCH2LB) features a 1280 x 800 PCAP touchscreen with a wide viewing angle up to 170° to ensure a user-friendly multi-touch experience, optimal readability and detailed display.

The thin, compact design of these HMI displays gives an elegant look.

Winmate’s S-Series HMI displays allow simple cleaning thanks to a true flat surface that prevents dust collecting along the edges. The device has an IP65 rated waterproof and dustproof front panel and is ready for panel or VESA mount.

The all-around LED light bar is controllable via RS232 interface, meaning the display has the ability to not only act as an interactive multimedia broadcast terminal, but also as a smart access management HMI, making it a perfect fit for all shopping mall, hospital and bank applications to provide real-time information while enhancing the overall experience. The stylish design makes it ideal for room booking, access control and room information applications.