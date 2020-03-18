Backplane Systems Technology introduces Winmate’s rack/panel mount 4K UHD military displays that can be used in sunlight or at night.

A complete military-grade video wall solution engineered in sizes up to 40” and with 4K-UHD/HD options, these military displays meet the needs of users seeking a larger screen for sufficient data display and ultra-high resolution visual information solutions to minimise errors and improve operational efficiencies.

Ergonomics is a key consideration with the panels featuring a 0% - 100% LED dimmer and P-Cap technology for a user-friendly sunlight/night-time readable, multi-touch experience.

To maximise the use of space effectively, each display comes with a true flat and slim bezel, which will also leave the digital sources unobstructed. Various mounting solutions (rack mount/ chassis mount) are offered to suit different installation needs.

Defence and inspection are a 24/7, 365-day mission. Consequently, these video wall solutions are built rugged with features such as anti-corrosion treated aluminium; MIL-STD 810F/G and MIL-STD 461E/F compliance, i.e., ability to withstand extreme environmental conditions such as high and low temperature, shock, vibration, humidity; and meeting the requirements for electromagnetic interference control.

The protection from electromagnetic interference is further enhanced by the application of ITO EMI shielding (W40L100-MLM1FG-4K Only). Winmate uses the MIL-DTL-38999/1 military grade power connector to ensure reliable power and rugged mechanical performance.

Key features: