Backplane Systems Technology introduces Winmate’s rack/panel mount 4K UHD military displays that can be used in sunlight or at night.
A complete military-grade video wall solution engineered in sizes up to 40” and with 4K-UHD/HD options, these military displays meet the needs of users seeking a larger screen for sufficient data display and ultra-high resolution visual information solutions to minimise errors and improve operational efficiencies.
Ergonomics is a key consideration with the panels featuring a 0% - 100% LED dimmer and P-Cap technology for a user-friendly sunlight/night-time readable, multi-touch experience.
To maximise the use of space effectively, each display comes with a true flat and slim bezel, which will also leave the digital sources unobstructed. Various mounting solutions (rack mount/ chassis mount) are offered to suit different installation needs.
Defence and inspection are a 24/7, 365-day mission. Consequently, these video wall solutions are built rugged with features such as anti-corrosion treated aluminium; MIL-STD 810F/G and MIL-STD 461E/F compliance, i.e., ability to withstand extreme environmental conditions such as high and low temperature, shock, vibration, humidity; and meeting the requirements for electromagnetic interference control.
The protection from electromagnetic interference is further enhanced by the application of ITO EMI shielding (W40L100-MLM1FG-4K Only). Winmate uses the MIL-DTL-38999/1 military grade power connector to ensure reliable power and rugged mechanical performance.
Key features:
- 27/32/40" display with UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) native resolution
- dimmable 0-100% with backlight light sensing
- thin and compact design with impact resistant screen
- panel mount design with front side removable handle
- AR protection glass or projected capacitive touch screen
- optional EMI ITO glass for 40” rack mount 4K UHD
- fanless and ventless design, easy to clean
- compliance with MIL-STD-810G/F, MIL-STD-461E/F
- military grade power connector (MIL-DTL-38999/1)