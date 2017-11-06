Search
Home > Winmate’s new M700DM8 7-inch rugged handheld tablet
Related Supplier News
Backplane Systems Technology releases new modular panel PCs from iBASE
Backplane Systems Technology releases ...
Backplane Systems Technology introduces a new range of modular panel PCs from iBASE Technology, powered by 3rd Generation Intel Core processors based on the 22nm manufacturing process, also known as Ivy Bridge.
Backplane Systems Technology introduces 3.5” disk-size IB895 SBCs from iBASE
Backplane Systems Technology introduces ...
Backplane Systems Technology announces the release of the IB895, a 3.5” disk-size SBC from iBASE Technology, integrated with the Intel Atom D2550/N2600 processor and Intel NM10 chipset.
Backplane Systems Technology introduces BST-1850 multi-touch bedside terminals from iBASE
Backplane Systems Technology introduces ...
Backplane Systems Technology announces the award-winning BST-1850, a new range of multi-touch bedside terminals from iBASE designed for medical and nursing care requirements.

Winmate’s new M700DM8 7-inch rugged handheld tablet

By Backplane Systems Technology 06 November 2017
Supplier News
article image Winmate M700DM8 7-inch rugged tablet
logo
02 94576400

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Backplane Systems Technology announces the release of Winmate’s new M700DM8 rugged Android tablet boasting an ergonomic lightweight design. Featuring the ARM Cortex A53 Octa-Core 1.3 GHz processor that offers both high performance and low power consumption, the M700DM8 rugged tablet is also equipped with a 7-inch TFT LCD display, making it suitable for most industrial applications.

Key features of the M700DM8 tablets include rugged design with full IP65 rating; ability to withstand a wide operating temperature range of -20°C to +60°C (AC mode) and -10°C to +50°C (battery mode); high resistance to shock, vibration and drops (4-feet drop certified); and multi-touch projective capacitive touchscreen allowing users to take full advantage of the modern Windows operating environment.

The M700DM8 also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and offers several optional accessories to expand the functionality of the tablet, including 3G/4G functionality that will allow the tablet to be adapted to a wide range of industrial and field applications.

A hot-swappable 5300 mAh battery makes this tablet ideal for the work environment, allowing the user to swap out the battery when needed, reducing downtime and the need to keep recharging the system.

The M700DM8 rugged tablets also incorporate built-in G-Sensor and light sensor; GPS/ AGPS/ Glonass, 4G LTE; 8.0M rear camera (with LED auxiliary light, auto focus); and Android 5.1.

For further information, please visit the Backplane Systems Technology website www.backplane.com.au or call (02) 9457 6400.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Tablets