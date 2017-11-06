Winmate’s new M700DM8 7-inch rugged handheld tablet

I would like to enquire about Backplane Systems Technology

Backplane Systems Technology announces the release of Winmate’s new M700DM8 rugged Android tablet boasting an ergonomic lightweight design. Featuring the ARM Cortex A53 Octa-Core 1.3 GHz processor that offers both high performance and low power consumption, the M700DM8 rugged tablet is also equipped with a 7-inch TFT LCD display, making it suitable for most industrial applications.

Key features of the M700DM8 tablets include rugged design with full IP65 rating; ability to withstand a wide operating temperature range of -20°C to +60°C (AC mode) and -10°C to +50°C (battery mode); high resistance to shock, vibration and drops (4-feet drop certified); and multi-touch projective capacitive touchscreen allowing users to take full advantage of the modern Windows operating environment.

The M700DM8 also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and offers several optional accessories to expand the functionality of the tablet, including 3G/4G functionality that will allow the tablet to be adapted to a wide range of industrial and field applications.

A hot-swappable 5300 mAh battery makes this tablet ideal for the work environment, allowing the user to swap out the battery when needed, reducing downtime and the need to keep recharging the system.

The M700DM8 rugged tablets also incorporate built-in G-Sensor and light sensor; GPS/ AGPS/ Glonass, 4G LTE; 8.0M rear camera (with LED auxiliary light, auto focus); and Android 5.1.

For further information, please visit the Backplane Systems Technology website www.backplane.com.au or call (02) 9457 6400.