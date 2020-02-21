Backplane Systems Technology introduces Winmate’s new IP69K stainless steel P-Series displays designed for demanding environments.

The IP69K stainless P-Series displays feature screen sizes ranging from 10.4” to 23.8”, with the P-Cap touchscreen ensuring a user-friendly multi-touch experience. The P-Series is engineered as the perfect terminal for operations that demand uncompromising hygiene requirements, such as in the food, chemical or pharmaceutical industries.

The IP69K P-Series display consists of SUS304 stainless steel, with the IP69K-rated water, dust and corrosion-proof housing withstanding extensive washdowns and also offering corrosion resistance against cleaning agents, especially during close-range high-pressure (up to 30 Bar) and high temperature (up to 80°C) washdowns.

The projective capacitive technology of the P-Series delivers excellent responsive performance, even in extreme environments by supporting multi-touch and allowing for the user to operate it easily with fingers.

The P-Series boasts versatile mounting options including Yoke and VESA mount for installation in diverse industrial settings.