Winmate’s new IP69K stainless P-Series panel PCs with conduit pipe

Backplane Systems Technology presents Winmate’s new IP69K stainless P-Series panel PCs featuring a waterproof conduit pipe for extra protection.

The IP69K stainless P-Series panel PCs come in screen sizes ranging from 15” ~ 23.8” with P-Cap touchscreens to ensure a user-friendly multi-touch experience as well as a waterproof conduit pipe for extra cable protection. This P-Series panel PC with conduit pipe is engineered to be the perfect terminal for operations in demanding environments that call for uncompromising hygiene, such as in the food, chemical or pharmaceutical industries.

The IP69K-rated P-Series panel PC features SUS304 stainless steel housing; water, dust and corrosion-proof protection; ability to withstand extensive washdowns with corrosion resistance against cleaning agents, especially against close-range high-pressure (up to 30 Bar) and high temperature (up to 80°C) washdowns; 4GB DDR4 2133 (optional up to 16GB); and custom-built waterproof conduit pipe preinstalled to give an additional layer of protection for the peripheral cables connected to the device.

The panel PC’s air vent valve comes with an automatic mechanical system to act as a safety device that controls and maintains pressure without the user’s assistance in order to avoid air related problems.

The projective capacitive technology of the P-Series delivers excellent responsive performance, even in extreme environments, by supporting multi-touch and allowing for easy finger-touch operation. The P-Series boasts versatile mounting options including panel, yoke and VESA mount for installation in all industrial scenarios.

The P-Series IP69K panel PC is equipped with a high performing Intel Core i5-7200U Kaby Lake processor, meaning it can easily handle multimedia content. The wireless connectivity is not compromised thanks to the support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for real-time communications and data transfer.