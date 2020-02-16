Winmate’s military grade panel PCs for video walls

Backplane Systems Technology introduces Winmate’s new panel PCs designed to offer a complete military-grade video wall solution for users seeking larger screens and ergonomic operation. Winmate’s MIL-panel PC features Intel Kaby Lake and MIL-DTL-38999/1 connector, which is MIL-STD 810F/G and MIL-STD 461E/F compliant.

Winmate’s new panel PC is engineered in sizes up to 32” and comes with 4K-UHD/HD options, meeting the needs of users looking for a larger screen for sufficient data display and ultra-high resolution visual information solutions to minimise errors and improve operational efficiencies. Taking ergonomics into consideration, the panels are built with a 0% - 100% LED dimmer and P-Cap technology for a user-friendly sunlight/ night-time readable, multi-touch experience.

To maximise the use of the space effectively, each display comes with a true flat and slim bezel, which will also leave the digital sources unobstructed; apart from that, support for various mounting solutions (rack mount/ chassis mount) suits different installation needs.

Designed for defence and inspection applications that demand 24/7 availability, these video wall solutions feature true ruggedness. The bezel consists of aluminium with anti-corrosion treatment. The devices are MIL-STD 810F/G and MIL-STD 461E/F compliant – they can withstand extreme environmental conditions such as high and low temperature, shock, vibration and humidity as well as electromagnetic interference.

The protection from electromagnetic interference is further enhanced by the application of ITO EMI shielding. Winmate uses the MIL-DTL-38999/1 military grade power connector to ensure reliable power and rugged mechanical performance.

Key features also include flush and rack mount mechanical design (8U); convenient on-screen display controls; built-in light sensor for auto brightness control; military grade power connector (MIL-DTL-38999/1); default with standard AR glass; and DC 9~36V power input with isolation (optional).