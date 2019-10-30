Winmate’s M900P 8-inch rugged tablets for portable use

Backplane Systems Technology announces the release of Winmate’s M900P, an 8-inch rugged tablet crafted for lightweight mobility. Featuring a compact design, this powerful tablet is designed for mobile use in tough industrial operations and environments.

Winmate’s M900P rugged tablets meet the needs of users who demand maximum portability and ease of carrying without compromising their application.

Key features of this Windows 10-based tablet include Intel Pentium N4200 Apollo Lake processor and genuine Intel Graphics for high processing performance, low power consumption and extended battery life; brilliant 1280 x 800 display consisting of a projected capacitive touch screen with optical bonding, allowing for outdoor viewing; MIL-STD-810G certified for operations in harsh industrial environments; lightweight at 900 grams; wide operating temperature range -20°C ~ 60°C; IP65 rated water and dust proof enclosure; and 5-feet drop tolerance.

Communication options such as GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and optional 4G LTE enable records to be updated in real time, ensuring the most up-to-date information is always available. With user configurable data capturing options such as built-in barcode or RFID readers, and an optional smart card reader module, the M900P rugged tablet is crafted to suit any user specific requirements in field service, warehousing, or transportation applications.

For a transportation and in-vehicle based solution, the M900P comes with a built-in DB15 interface connector that will enable the device to be connected to Winmate’s vehicle gateway, which can read vehicle data for more powerful information integration.