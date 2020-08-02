Winmate’s M900M9 8-inch fully rugged tablets with Android 9.0 OS

Backplane Systems Technology introduces Winmate’s M900M9 fully rugged tablet featuring Android 9.0 OS, an 8-inch panel and IP65 rating.

Winmate’s M900M9 rugged tablet features an 8-inch daylight readable 1280 x 800 panel with direct optical bonding and a brilliant user-friendly projective capacitive multi-touch screen. The M900M9 is based on a Cortex A53-Octa Core 2.3 GHz processor, offers 3GB system memory and 32GB storage, and comes with wireless connectivity options including Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ GLONASS, and 4G LTE to keep workers connected even in the remotest location.

The fully rugged tablet is good to go in any environment thanks to its IP65 rating and MIL-STD-810G vibration, shock, and 5-foot drop testing. This rugged tablet is tough enough to withstand repeated drops, extreme temperatures, altitudes, humidity, and water and dust exposure. Weighing less than 1kg, the M900M9 delivers lightweight mobility in a rugged package.

Key features of Winmate's M900M9 fully rugged tablets also include an 8MP front camera and 13MP rear camera with autofocus and LED light for data collection and video communications; optional built-in 1D/ 2D barcode scanner and NFC reader; and choice of a wide range of custom-designed M900M9 accessories including a hand strap, carry bag, battery charger and desk dock for maximum functionality.

The M900M9 rugged tablet is suitable for transportation and logistics applications and comes with optional mounting solutions. This includes vehicle cradle and vehicle docking for convenient installation and ability to firmly fix the tablet inside trucks, forklifts, cargo vehicles, or other applications. The accessories support VESA mounting solution offering great flexibility to mount tablets almost anywhere.