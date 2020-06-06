Backplane Systems Technology presents Winmate’s M133KML (HB) 13.3" military ultra rugged tablets featuring IP65 protection and MIL-STD-810G certification.

The new military ultra rugged tablet series is built tough to survive and tailored for military applications. The sunlight readable display screen gives a premium outdoor viewing experience for those in the field. Multiple wireless connectivity options and data capture modules allow users to complete their tasks reliably.

For smooth integration into existing military environments, Winmate’s military ultra rugged tablets have military-qualified MIL-STD-38999 connectors with exceptional versatility for LAN/ USB 2.0, RS-232/ RS-422 and DC power input to enable effortless connection to military equipment.

Real-time data access to the right information is crucial for mission-critical and battlefield operations. With wireless connectivity onboard, the military ultra rugged tablets offer fast and accurate GPS with outstanding horizontal position accuracy of 2.5 metres, WLAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth and optional WWAN connectivity to enable robust communications anytime and anywhere.

MIL-STD-461F is a requirement for the control of electromagnetic interference characteristics of subsystems and equipment. The EMI solution enables compliance with MIL-STD-461F for applications requiring MIL-STD-461F certification. An optional EMI/ ITO mesh solution is available for all Winmate's military ultra rugged tablets, enabling devices to meet MIL-461F emissions requirements.

Key features of the new Winmate M133KML (HB) military ultra rugged tablets include 7th Gen. Core i5-7200U, 2.5 GHz (Turbo up to 3.1 GHz); 13.3" 1920 x 1080 resolution transflective TFT-LCD panel with daylight-readable screen 500 nits and optical bonding for increasing clarity and readability; optional high brightness 800 nits; adjustable kickstand that can be converted to a handle (optional); IP65 dust and water-resistant certification; magnesium alloy housing with all-round elastomeric rubber; MIL-STD-38999 connector for LAN/ USB2.0 and power/ RS232/422/485 input; fully sealed and fanless thermal design; and MIL-STD-810G compliance.