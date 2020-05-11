Search
Home > Winmate’s M133K rugged tablets with fanless thermal design

Winmate’s M133K rugged tablets with fanless thermal design

By Backplane Systems Technology 11 May 2020
Supplier News
article image Winmate’s M133K rugged tablet

Backplane Systems Technology presents the new M133K rugged tablets from Winmate, featuring a 13.3” 1920 x 1080 pixel display that offers a perfect viewing angle from all directions with no colour or contrast shifts.

The M133K is a 13.3” rugged tablet powered by an Intel Kaby Lake Core i5-7200U processor, and comes with plenty of I/O ports and wireless connectivity options, as well as a built-in kickstand that allows for variable positioning on any surface.

The M133K rugged tablet comes with 350 nits as well as an optional 600 nits for outdoor deployments. The capacitive multi-touch display can be optimised for use with gloves in the rain, or with the supplied narrow-tip stylus.

Onboard connectivity includes USB 2.0 and 3.0, HDMI, LAN and serial, all in standard size versions as well as a USB Type-C port. The device has optional RFID, an industrial-grade integrated 1D/2D imager or smart card reader, and cameras suitable for documentation tasks and other applications.

The PC+ABS/die-cast magnesium construction and protective rubber over mouldings, allow for the M133K to be extremely solid, with the ability to handle a good deal of strain. IP65 sealing allows protection from dust and liquids. The tablet also has a wide operating temperature range from -10°C to +50°C.

Key features of Winmate’s M133K rugged tablets include fanless thermal design; MIL-STD-810G certification; IP65 waterproof and dust proof rating; optional hot-swappable user-replaceable battery; SOTI MobiControl compatibility; and optical bonding increasing optical clarity and readability.

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Tablets Rugged Tablet PCs