Winmate’s M133K rugged tablets with fanless thermal design

Backplane Systems Technology presents the new M133K rugged tablets from Winmate, featuring a 13.3” 1920 x 1080 pixel display that offers a perfect viewing angle from all directions with no colour or contrast shifts.

The M133K is a 13.3” rugged tablet powered by an Intel Kaby Lake Core i5-7200U processor, and comes with plenty of I/O ports and wireless connectivity options, as well as a built-in kickstand that allows for variable positioning on any surface.

The M133K rugged tablet comes with 350 nits as well as an optional 600 nits for outdoor deployments. The capacitive multi-touch display can be optimised for use with gloves in the rain, or with the supplied narrow-tip stylus.

Onboard connectivity includes USB 2.0 and 3.0, HDMI, LAN and serial, all in standard size versions as well as a USB Type-C port. The device has optional RFID, an industrial-grade integrated 1D/2D imager or smart card reader, and cameras suitable for documentation tasks and other applications.

The PC+ABS/die-cast magnesium construction and protective rubber over mouldings, allow for the M133K to be extremely solid, with the ability to handle a good deal of strain. IP65 sealing allows protection from dust and liquids. The tablet also has a wide operating temperature range from -10°C to +50°C.

Key features of Winmate’s M133K rugged tablets include fanless thermal design; MIL-STD-810G certification; IP65 waterproof and dust proof rating; optional hot-swappable user-replaceable battery; SOTI MobiControl compatibility; and optical bonding increasing optical clarity and readability.